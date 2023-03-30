Jamal Murray Player Prop Bets: Nuggets vs. Pelicans - March 30
Jamal Murray and the Denver Nuggets hit the court versus the New Orleans Pelicans at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday.
If you'd like to place a wager on Murray's props, we look at his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.
Jamal Murray Prop Bets vs. the Pelicans
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|22.5
|20.1
|19.6
|Rebounds
|4.5
|4.0
|4.1
|Assists
|7.5
|6.2
|7.0
|PRA
|33.5
|30.3
|30.7
|PR
|26.5
|24.1
|23.7
|3PM
|2.5
|2.6
|3.1
Jamal Murray Insights vs. the Pelicans
- Murray has taken 16.2 shots per game this season and made 7.4 per game, which account for 15.3% and 13.6%, respectively, of his team's total.
- This season, he's accounted for 17.7% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.6 per game.
- Murray's opponents, the Pelicans, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 15th in the NBA with 102.4 possessions per game, while his Nuggets average the fewest possessions per game with 99.4.
- On defense, the Pelicans have conceded 112.5 points per game, which is seventh-best in the league.
- The Pelicans are the fifth-ranked team in the NBA, allowing 41.8 rebounds per game.
- The Pelicans give up 24.8 assists per contest, 10th-ranked in the league.
- Looking at 3-pointers, the Pelicans are 13th in the league, giving up 12.3 makes per contest.
Jamal Murray vs. the Pelicans
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|1/31/2023
|36
|32
|5
|6
|7
|0
|0
|1/24/2023
|40
|25
|1
|7
|3
|0
|3
|12/4/2022
|33
|18
|4
|5
|3
|2
|0
