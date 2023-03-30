Ezequiel Tovar and the Colorado Rockies open the season against Blake Snell and the San Diego Padres March 30 at 9:40 PM ET.

Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Thursday, March 30, 2023

Thursday, March 30, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

Watch this game on fuboTV! Padres Starter: Blake Snell

Blake Snell TV Channel: BSSD

BSSD Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)

Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate (2022)

Tovar hit .212 with a double, a home run and two walks.

In six of nine games last season, Tovar had a hit, including one game with multiple hits.

He homered once out of nine games a year ago, leaving the ballpark in 2.9% of his plate appearances.

Tovar drove in a run in two games last year out of nine, but did not have multiple RBIs in either of those games.

He scored a run twice last season in nine games, but did not score more than once on either of those occasions.

Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 3 GP 6 .300 AVG .174 .417 OBP .174 .300 SLG .348 0 XBH 2 0 HR 1 0 RBI 2 3/2 K/BB 6/0 0 SB 0

Padres Pitching Rankings (2022)