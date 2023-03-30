Elias Diaz and his Colorado Rockies hit the field on Opening Day versus Blake Snell and the San Diego Padres on March 30 at 9:40 PM ET.

Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Thursday, March 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: PETCO Park
  • Padres Starter: Blake Snell
  • TV Channel: BSSD
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Elias Díaz At The Plate (2022)

  • Diaz hit .228 with 18 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 25 walks.
  • Diaz reached base via a hit in 57 of 105 games last season (54.3%), including multiple hits in 19.0% of those games (20 of them).
  • Including the 105 games he logged a plate appearance in last season, he homered in eight of them (7.6%), going deep in 2.4% of his trips to the plate.
  • Diaz picked up an RBI in 28 games last season out 105 (26.7%), including 11 multi-RBI outings (10.5%). He drove in three or more runs in eight games.
  • He came around to score 24 times in 105 games (22.9%) last season, including five occasions when he scored more than once (4.8%).

Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
49 GP 52
.270 AVG .186
.312 OBP .251
.471 SLG .266
20 XBH 9
7 HR 2
34 RBI 17
34/10 K/BB 48/15
0 SB 0

Padres Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Padres had a collective 9.1 K/9 last season, the fifth-best in MLB.
  • The Padres' 3.82 team ERA ranked 11th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Padres surrendered 173 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 17th in baseball.
  • Snell will start for the Padres, his first of the season.
  • The 30-year-old left-hander started and threw five innings when he last appeared Wednesday, Oct. 19 against the Philadelphia Phillies.
  • Last season he finished with an 8-10 record, a 3.45 ERA and a 1.211 WHIP over his 24 games.
