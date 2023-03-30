Charlie Blackmon and his Colorado Rockies take the field on Opening Day against Blake Snell and the San Diego Padres on March 30 at 9:40 PM ET.

Charlie Blackmon Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Thursday, March 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: PETCO Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Padres Starter: Blake Snell
  • TV Channel: BSSD
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Looking to place a prop bet on Charlie Blackmon? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Charlie Blackmon At The Plate (2022)

  • Blackmon hit .264 with 22 doubles, six triples, 16 home runs and 36 walks.
  • Blackmon picked up a hit in 70.4% of his games last season (95 of 135), with more than one hit in 33 of them (24.4%).
  • In 15 of 135 games last year, he went yard (11.1%). He went deep in 2.8% of his trips to the plate in 2022.
  • In 56 of 135 games last year (41.5%), Blackmon picked up an RBI, and 18 of those games (13.3%) included two or more RBIs. He had three or more RBIs in four contests.
  • He scored in 48 of 135 games last year (35.6%), including 12 multi-run games (8.9%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Charlie Blackmon Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
70 GP 64
.284 AVG .241
.343 OBP .291
.456 SLG .376
27 XBH 17
9 HR 7
42 RBI 36
54/22 K/BB 55/14
0 SB 4

Padres Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Padres had a collective 9.1 K/9 last season, the fifth-best in the league.
  • The Padres had a 3.82 team ERA that ranked 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Padres pitchers combined to surrender 173 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 17th in baseball.
  • Snell will start for the Padres, his first of the season.
  • In his last appearance on Wednesday, Oct. 19, the 30-year-old left-hander started the game and went five innings against the Philadelphia Phillies.
  • In his 24 appearances last season he finished with a 3.45 ERA and a 1.211 WHIP, compiling an 8-10 record.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.