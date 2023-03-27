At Ball Arena on Monday, March 27, 2023, the Denver Nuggets (50-24) aim to extend a three-game winning stretch when they host the Philadelphia 76ers (49-25) at 9:30 PM ET. The game airs on NBA TV, ALT, and NBCS-PH.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Nuggets vs. 76ers matchup in this article.

Nuggets vs. 76ers Game Info

  • Date: Monday, March 27, 2023
  • Time: 9:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, ALT, and NBCS-PH
  • Location: Denver, Colorado
  • Venue: Ball Arena

Nuggets vs. 76ers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Nuggets Moneyline 76ers Moneyline
DraftKings Nuggets (-7) 229.5 -275 +230 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Nuggets (-7.5) 229.5 -275 +220 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Nuggets (-7) 229.5 -278 +220 Bet on this game with PointsBet

Nuggets vs. 76ers Betting Trends

  • The Nuggets are outscoring opponents by 4.1 points per game with a +307 scoring differential overall. They put up 116.8 points per game (seventh in the NBA) and allow 112.7 per outing (11th in the league).
  • The 76ers are outscoring opponents by 4.7 points per game, with a +349 scoring differential overall. They put up 115.2 points per game (14th in NBA) and allow 110.5 per contest (third in league).
  • These teams score a combined 232 points per game, 2.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • Combined, these teams allow 223.2 points per game, 6.3 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.
  • Denver is 40-32-2 ATS this season.
  • Philadelphia has put together a 43-31-0 record against the spread this season.

Nuggets and 76ers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs
Nuggets +750 +330 -
76ers +1100 +475 -20000

