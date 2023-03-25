Nikola Jokic, Top Nuggets Players to Watch vs. the Bucks - March 25
Nikola Jokic and Giannis Antetokounmpo are two players to watch when the Denver Nuggets (49-24) and the Milwaukee Bucks (53-20) play at Ball Arena on Saturday. Gametime is scheduled for 9:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Nuggets vs. Bucks
- Game Day: Saturday, March 25
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Arena: Ball Arena
- Location: Denver, Colorado
Nuggets' Last Game
The Nuggets were victorious in their most recent game versus the Wizards, 118-104, on Wednesday. Jokic led the way with 31 points, and also had 12 rebounds and seven assists.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Nikola Jokic
|31
|12
|7
|3
|0
|2
|Michael Porter Jr.
|21
|7
|2
|2
|0
|6
|Jamal Murray
|17
|6
|8
|0
|0
|3
Nuggets Players to Watch
- Jokic is tops on his squad in points (24.8), rebounds (11.9) and assists (9.9) per game, shooting 63.6% from the floor. At the other end, he puts up 1.3 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
- Jamal Murray posts 20.1 points, 4 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game. At the other end, he puts up 1 steal and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Aaron Gordon is posting 16.5 points, 2.9 assists and 6.5 rebounds per game.
- Bruce Brown puts up 10.9 points, 4 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest. Defensively, he puts up 1 steal and 0.6 blocked shots.
- Michael Porter Jr. is averaging 17.3 points, 1.1 assists and 5.4 rebounds per game.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Nikola Jokic
|26
|13.1
|9
|1.2
|0.6
|1.1
|Jamal Murray
|19.7
|3.6
|6.8
|1.1
|0.3
|3.2
|Michael Porter Jr.
|18.6
|5.4
|1.5
|0.7
|0.4
|3.2
|Aaron Gordon
|14.5
|4.9
|2.6
|0.7
|0.5
|0.6
|Bruce Brown
|9.6
|4.9
|2.2
|0.9
|0.7
|0.3
