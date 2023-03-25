Nuggets vs. Bucks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - March 25
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Two of the best teams in the league will meet when the Denver Nuggets (49-24) host the Milwaukee Bucks (53-20) on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at Ball Arena, tipping at 9:00 PM ET. The Nuggets are 3.5-point favorites.
Nuggets vs. Bucks Game Info & Odds
- Date: Saturday, March 25, 2023
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, ALT, and BSWI
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Ball Arena
Nuggets vs. Bucks Score Prediction
- Prediction: Nuggets 115 - Bucks 114
Spread & Total Prediction for Nuggets vs. Bucks
- Pick ATS: Bucks (+ 3.5)
- Pick OU:
Under (236.5)
- The Nuggets (39-32-2 ATS) have covered the spread 53.4% of the time, 1.4% less often than the Bucks (40-28-5) this season.
- As a 3.5-point underdog or more in 2022-23, Milwaukee is 2-3-1 against the spread compared to the 27-19-1 ATS record Denver racks up as a 3.5-point favorite.
- Milwaukee and its opponents have combined to eclipse the over/under in 47.9% of its games this season (35 of 73), the same percentage as Denver and its opponents (35 of 73).
- The Nuggets have a .732 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (41-15) this season, better than the .308 winning percentage for the Bucks as a moneyline underdog (4-9).
Nuggets Performance Insights
- Denver is putting up 116.7 points per game (eighth-ranked in NBA) this year, while surrendering 112.8 points per contest (11th-ranked).
- With 29.2 assists per game, the Nuggets are second-best in the league in the category.
- With a 38.9% three-point percentage this season, the Nuggets rank best in the NBA. They rank 15th in the league by sinking 12.1 threes per contest.
- Of the shots taken by Denver in 2022-23, 63.9% of them have been two-pointers (72.4% of the team's made baskets) and 36.1% have been threes (27.6%).
