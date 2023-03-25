Michael Porter Jr. and the Denver Nuggets take on the Milwaukee Bucks at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday.

Porter tallied 21 points, seven rebounds and two steals in his previous game, which ended in a 118-104 win versus the Wizards.

Let's look at the prop bets available for Porter, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Michael Porter Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Bucks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 17.5 17.3 18.6 Rebounds 5.5 5.4 5.4 Assists -- 1.1 1.5 PRA 24.5 23.8 25.5 PR 23.5 22.7 24 3PM 2.5 3.0 3.2



Looking to bet on one or more of Michael Porter Jr.'s player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Michael Porter Jr. Insights vs. the Bucks

Porter is responsible for attempting 11.5% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 12.9 per game.

He's attempted 7.2 threes per game, or 17.7% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Nuggets rank 29th in possessions per game with 99.4. His opponents, the Bucks, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 17th with 102.4 possessions per contest.

The Bucks concede 112.2 points per game, seventh-ranked in the NBA.

The Bucks are the 20th-ranked squad in the NBA, conceding 44.5 rebounds per game.

The Bucks are the third-ranked squad in the NBA, allowing 23.3 assists per game.

Conceding 11.9 made 3-pointers per game, the Bucks are the seventh-ranked team in the NBA.

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Porter or any of his Nuggets teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.