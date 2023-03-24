The Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Tournament on March 24 has four games on the schedule, with the most intriguing matchup being a clash between No. 5 San Diego State and No. 1 Alabama. For information on game times, odds, betting trends, details on how to watch each game, and everything else March Madness related, check out our breakdown below.

Sweet 16 Odds and How to Watch

No. 5 San Diego State Aztecs vs. No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET Venue: KFC Yum! Center

KFC Yum! Center Location: Louisville, Kentucky

How to Watch San Diego State vs Alabama

TV: TBS

San Diego State vs Alabama Odds

Favorite: Alabama (-7.5)

Alabama (-7.5) Total: 137.5

137.5 Alabama Moneyline: -350

-350 San Diego State Moneyline: +280

No. 5 Miami Hurricanes vs. No. 1 Houston Cougars

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Venue: T-Mobile Center

T-Mobile Center Location: Kansas City, Missouri

How to Watch Miami (FL) vs Houston

TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Miami (FL) vs Houston Odds

No. 15 Princeton Tigers vs. No. 6 Creighton Bluejays

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Venue: KFC Yum! Center

KFC Yum! Center Location: Louisville, Kentucky

How to Watch Princeton vs Creighton

TV: TBS

No. 3 Xavier Musketeers vs. No. 2 Texas Longhorns

Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Venue: T-Mobile Center

T-Mobile Center Location: Kansas City, Missouri

How to Watch Xavier vs Texas

TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Xavier vs Texas Odds

