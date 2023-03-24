Having dropped five in a row on the road, the Arizona Coyotes play at the Colorado Avalanche on Friday, beginning at 9:00 PM ET.

Catch the action on ESPN+, ALT, and BSAZX as the Avalanche and the Coyotes take the ice.

Avalanche Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSAZX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Avalanche vs. Coyotes Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
3/11/2023 Avalanche Coyotes 3-2 (F/OT) COL
12/27/2022 Coyotes Avalanche 6-3 ARI

Avalanche Stats & Trends

  • The Avalanche have allowed 193 total goals (2.8 per game), the fifth-fewest in league action.
  • The Avalanche's 228 total goals (3.3 per game) make them the 17th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
  • In their past 10 matchups, the Avalanche are 7-2-1 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.
  • On the defensive side, the Avalanche have allowed 2.3 goals per game (23 total) in those 10 outings.
  • They have totaled 39 goals during that stretch.

Avalanche Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Nathan MacKinnon 59 30 60 90 34 36 44.7%
Mikko Rantanen 70 47 38 85 36 50 46.5%
Cale Makar 55 16 45 61 47 49 -
Artturi Lehkonen 62 20 29 49 12 24 17.4%
J.T. Compher 70 15 32 47 20 23 48.7%

Coyotes Stats & Trends

  • The Coyotes allow 3.4 goals per game (247 in total), 24th in the NHL.
  • The Coyotes have 200 goals this season (2.8 per game), 26th in the league.
  • In the past 10 games, the Coyotes have claimed 65.0% of the possible points with a 6-1-3 record.
  • On the defensive side, the Coyotes have given up 2.8 goals per game (28 total) in those 10 outings.
  • They have scored 36 goals during that stretch.

Coyotes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Clayton Keller 72 34 44 78 49 48 35%
Nick Schmaltz 53 21 29 50 49 49 40.4%
Matias Maccelli 54 7 33 40 39 23 0%
Barrett Hayton 72 15 24 39 33 29 50.6%
Lawson Crouse 67 22 17 39 30 29 38%

