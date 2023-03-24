How to Watch the Avalanche vs. Coyotes Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 24
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 2:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Having dropped five in a row on the road, the Arizona Coyotes play at the Colorado Avalanche on Friday, beginning at 9:00 PM ET.
Catch the action on ESPN+, ALT, and BSAZX as the Avalanche and the Coyotes take the ice.
Avalanche Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSAZX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
Avalanche vs. Coyotes Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|3/11/2023
|Avalanche
|Coyotes
|3-2 (F/OT) COL
|12/27/2022
|Coyotes
|Avalanche
|6-3 ARI
Avalanche Stats & Trends
- The Avalanche have allowed 193 total goals (2.8 per game), the fifth-fewest in league action.
- The Avalanche's 228 total goals (3.3 per game) make them the 17th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
- In their past 10 matchups, the Avalanche are 7-2-1 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.
- On the defensive side, the Avalanche have allowed 2.3 goals per game (23 total) in those 10 outings.
- They have totaled 39 goals during that stretch.
Avalanche Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Nathan MacKinnon
|59
|30
|60
|90
|34
|36
|44.7%
|Mikko Rantanen
|70
|47
|38
|85
|36
|50
|46.5%
|Cale Makar
|55
|16
|45
|61
|47
|49
|-
|Artturi Lehkonen
|62
|20
|29
|49
|12
|24
|17.4%
|J.T. Compher
|70
|15
|32
|47
|20
|23
|48.7%
Coyotes Stats & Trends
- The Coyotes allow 3.4 goals per game (247 in total), 24th in the NHL.
- The Coyotes have 200 goals this season (2.8 per game), 26th in the league.
- In the past 10 games, the Coyotes have claimed 65.0% of the possible points with a 6-1-3 record.
- On the defensive side, the Coyotes have given up 2.8 goals per game (28 total) in those 10 outings.
- They have scored 36 goals during that stretch.
Coyotes Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Clayton Keller
|72
|34
|44
|78
|49
|48
|35%
|Nick Schmaltz
|53
|21
|29
|50
|49
|49
|40.4%
|Matias Maccelli
|54
|7
|33
|40
|39
|23
|0%
|Barrett Hayton
|72
|15
|24
|39
|33
|29
|50.6%
|Lawson Crouse
|67
|22
|17
|39
|30
|29
|38%
