Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and the Denver Nuggets take on the Washington Wizards at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

Last time out, which was on March 19, Caldwell-Pope posted eight points in a 108-102 win against the Nets.

If you'd like to place a bet on Caldwell-Pope's props, we dive into his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Prop Bets vs. the Wizards

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 11.1 8.9 Rebounds 2.5 2.7 1.5 Assists 2.5 2.5 3.4 PRA -- 16.3 13.8 PR 10.5 13.8 10.4 3PM 1.5 1.8 1.3



Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Insights vs. the Wizards

Caldwell-Pope is responsible for taking 9.3% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 8.3 per game.

Caldwell-Pope is averaging 4.2 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 13.1% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

The Nuggets rank 27th in possessions per game with 99.5. His opponents, the Wizards, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 20th with 101.1 possessions per contest.

Giving up 113.6 points per game, the Wizards are the 16th-ranked team in the NBA on defense.

The Wizards allow 42.6 rebounds per game, ranking 12th in the league.

In terms of assists, the Wizards have conceded 24.3 per contest, eighth in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Wizards are sixth in the NBA, allowing 11.9 makes per game.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope vs. the Wizards

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/14/2022 31 11 5 3 0 1 2

