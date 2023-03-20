Avalanche vs. Blackhawks: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Colorado Avalanche (40-22-6, on a five-game winning streak) host the Chicago Blackhawks (24-39-6) at Ball Arena. The game on Monday, March 20 begins at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+, ALT, and NBCS-CHI+.
Avalanche vs. Blackhawks Game Info
- When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and NBCS-CHI+
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Avalanche (-460)
|Blackhawks (+370)
|6
Avalanche Betting Insights
- The Avalanche have won 28 of their 47 games when favored on the moneyline this season (59.6%).
- Colorado has played as a moneyline favorite of -460 or shorter in just one game this season, and won.
- The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Avalanche an 82.1% chance to win.
- In 33 of 68 matches this season, Colorado and its opponent have combined to finish above 6 goals.
Avalanche vs. Blackhawks Rankings
|Avalanche Total (Rank)
|Blackhawks Total (Rank)
|221 (16th)
|Goals
|173 (32nd)
|188 (6th)
|Goals Allowed
|242 (25th)
|53 (6th)
|Power Play Goals
|34 (26th)
|44 (15th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|46 (21st)
Avalanche Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 contests, Colorado hit the over four times.
- The Avalanche and their opponents have averaged 6.5 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.5 more than the over/under of 6 in this matchup.
- In their past 10 games, the Avalanche's goals per game average is 2.3 higher than their season-long average.
- The Avalanche are ranked 16th in the league with 221 goals this season, an average of 3.2 per contest.
- On defense, the Avalanche have been one of the best squads in league action, allowing 188 goals to rank sixth.
- The team has the league's eighth-best goal differential at +33 this season.
