The No. 1 seed Virginia Tech Hokies (28-4) will attempt to book a trip to the Sweet 16 in an NCAA Tournament Round of 32 matchup against the No. 9 seed South Dakota State Jackrabbits (29-5) on Sunday at Cassell Coliseum, tipping off at 5:00 PM.

South Dakota State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia

Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia TV: ESPN

South Dakota State vs. Virginia Tech Scoring Comparison

The Jackrabbits' 78.9 points per game are 22.6 more points than the 56.3 the Hokies allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 56.3 points, South Dakota State is 25-3.

Virginia Tech is 23-4 when it allows fewer than 78.9 points.

The 72.1 points per game the Hokies record are 11.9 more points than the Jackrabbits give up (60.2).

Virginia Tech is 23-1 when scoring more than 60.2 points.

South Dakota State is 22-4 when allowing fewer than 72.1 points.

The Hokies shoot 45.3% from the field, 7.1% higher than the Jackrabbits allow defensively.

The Jackrabbits make 44.2% of their shots from the field, 6.4% higher than the Hokies' defensive field-goal percentage.

