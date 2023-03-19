Sunday's contest that pits the Virginia Tech Hokies (28-4) versus the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (29-5) at Cassell Coliseum has a projected final score of 71-63 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Virginia Tech, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 5:00 PM ET on March 19.

The Jackrabbits head into this game following a 62-57 victory over USC on Friday.

South Dakota State vs. Virginia Tech Game Info

When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Where: Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia

Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

South Dakota State vs. Virginia Tech Score Prediction

Prediction: Virginia Tech 71, South Dakota State 63

South Dakota State Schedule Analysis

The Jackrabbits picked up their signature win of the season on November 21 by securing a 65-55 victory over the Louisville Cardinals, a top 50 team in our computer rankings.

The Jackrabbits have two wins versus Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 50th-most in Division 1.

South Dakota State has 18 wins versus Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 12th-most in Division 1.

South Dakota State 2022-23 Best Wins

65-55 over Louisville (No. 22) on November 21

63-62 at home over Mississippi State (No. 35) on November 14

62-57 over USC (No. 37) on March 17

80-69 at home over Northern Iowa (No. 52) on December 3

82-78 over Kansas State (No. 64) on December 10

South Dakota State Performance Insights