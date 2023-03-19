The No. 1 seed South Carolina Gamecocks (33-0) and the No. 8 seed South Florida Bulls (27-6) play in the NCAA Tournament with a place in the Sweet 16 of the N/A Region bracket on the line on Sunday at Colonial Life Arena, tipping off at 1:00 PM.

South Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

South Carolina vs. South Florida Scoring Comparison

  • The Bulls' 70.9 points per game are 20.1 more points than the 50.8 the Gamecocks allow to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 50.8 points, South Florida is 26-4.
  • South Carolina is 27-0 when it allows fewer than 70.9 points.
  • The Gamecocks score 21.7 more points per game (81.2) than the Bulls allow (59.5).
  • South Carolina is 28-0 when scoring more than 59.5 points.
  • South Florida is 25-4 when giving up fewer than 81.2 points.
  • The Gamecocks shoot 46.8% from the field, 8% higher than the Bulls allow defensively.
  • The Bulls' 42.8 shooting percentage from the field is 11.5 higher than the Gamecocks have conceded.

South Carolina Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
3/4/2023 Ole Miss W 80-51 Bon Secours Wellness Arena
3/5/2023 Tennessee W 74-58 Bon Secours Wellness Arena
3/17/2023 Norfolk State W 72-40 Colonial Life Arena
3/19/2023 South Florida - Colonial Life Arena

South Florida Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
3/1/2023 @ Cincinnati W 85-55 Fifth Third Arena
3/7/2023 Wichita State L 65-53 Dickies Arena
3/17/2023 Marquette W 67-65 Colonial Life Arena
3/19/2023 @ South Carolina - Colonial Life Arena

