The Denver Nuggets (47-24) square off against the Brooklyn Nets (39-31) as just 1.5-point favorites on Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET on YES and ALT. The over/under is set at 227.5 in the matchup.

Nuggets vs. Nets Odds & Info

When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: YES and ALT

Favorite Spread Over/Under Nuggets -1.5 227.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Nuggets Betting Records & Stats

In 37 games this season, Denver and its opponents have scored more than 227.5 combined points.

Denver has an average point total of 229.8 in its outings this year, 2.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Nuggets have gone 38-33-0 ATS this season.

Denver has been the favorite in 54 games this season and won 39 (72.2%) of those contests.

This season, Denver has won 37 of its 52 games, or 71.2%, when favored by at least -125 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Nuggets, based on the moneyline, is 55.6%.

Nuggets vs. Nets Over/Under Stats

Nuggets vs Nets Total Facts Games Over 227.5 % of Games Over 227.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Nuggets 37 52.1% 116.8 230.3 113 225.9 230.2 Nets 33 47.1% 113.5 230.3 112.9 225.9 226.9

Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends

The Nuggets have a 4-6 record against the spread while going 5-5 overall in their past 10 games.

The Nuggets have hit the over in six of their past 10 contests.

Against the spread, Denver has played better when playing at home, covering 22 times in 36 home games, and 16 times in 35 road games.

The Nuggets record 116.8 points per game, just 3.9 more points than the 112.9 the Nets give up.

When Denver scores more than 112.9 points, it is 33-14 against the spread and 42-5 overall.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.

Nuggets vs. Nets Betting Splits

Nuggets and Nets Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Nuggets 38-33 28-27 35-36 Nets 38-32 18-13 31-39

Nuggets vs. Nets Point Insights

Scoring Insights Nuggets Nets 116.8 Points Scored (PG) 113.5 7 NBA Rank (PPG) 18 33-14 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 24-11 42-5 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 25-10 113 Points Allowed (PG) 112.9 13 NBA Rank (PAPG) 12 30-10 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 29-16 34-6 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 33-12

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.