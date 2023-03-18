UConn vs. Vermont Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 2:40 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Saturday's game that pits the UConn Huskies (29-5) against the Vermont Catamounts (25-6) at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion should be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 78-47 in favor of UConn, who is big favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on March 18.
The Huskies took care of business in their last game 67-56 against Villanova on Monday.
UConn vs. Vermont Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut
- How to Watch on TV: ABC
UConn vs. Vermont Score Prediction
- Prediction: UConn 78, Vermont 47
UConn Schedule Analysis
- On November 27, the Huskies picked up their signature win of the season, an 86-79 victory over the Iowa Hawkeyes, who rank No. 3 in the AP's Top 25.
- The Huskies have 15 wins over Quadrant 1 opponents, the most in the country.
- Against Quadrant 2 teams, UConn is 6-1 (.857%) -- tied for the 21st-most wins.
- The Huskies have tied for the 44th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation (seven).
UConn 2022-23 Best Wins
- 86-79 over Iowa (No. 3/AP Poll) on November 27
- 83-76 at home over Texas (No. 15/AP Poll) on November 14
- 63-58 at home over Villanova (No. 10/AP Poll) on January 29
- 67-56 over Villanova (No. 10/AP Poll) on March 6
- 60-51 on the road over Villanova (No. 10/AP Poll) on February 18
Vermont Schedule Analysis
- The Catamounts' best win this season came in a 64-34 victory against the Holy Cross Crusaders on December 20.
- When facing Quadrant 3 teams (according to the RPI), the Huskies are 7-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 44th-most wins.
- Vermont has tied for the third-most Quadrant 4 wins in the country (22).
Vermont 2022-23 Best Wins
- 64-34 on the road over Holy Cross (No. 151) on December 20
- 53-49 at home over Albany (No. 196) on February 4
- 38-36 at home over Albany (No. 196) on March 10
- 68-60 at home over Maine (No. 199) on February 8
- 61-52 on the road over Maine (No. 199) on January 18
UConn Performance Insights
- The Huskies average 75.7 points per game (29th in college basketball) while allowing 58.6 per contest (45th in college basketball). They have a +582 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 17.1 points per game.
- In conference contests, UConn averages fewer points per game (73.5) than its season average (75.7).
- The Huskies average 77.5 points per game in home games, compared to 72.8 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 4.7 points per contest.
- UConn surrenders 58.7 points per game when playing at home, compared to 58.4 in away games.
- The Huskies' offense has been much less effective over their last 10 games, racking up 65.4 points a contest compared to the 75.7 they've averaged this season.
Vermont Performance Insights
- The Catamounts' +272 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 8.8 points per game) is a result of putting up 61.6 points per game (248th in college basketball) while allowing 52.8 per outing (eighth in college basketball).
- Vermont has averaged 0.6 fewer points in America East play (61) than overall (61.6).
- At home, the Catamounts score 62.5 points per game. Away, they average 60.5.
- In 2022-23 Vermont is conceding 2.7 fewer points per game at home (51.6) than on the road (54.3).
- The Catamounts have performed worse offensively in their past 10 games, averaging 60.7 points per contest, 0.9 fewer points their than season average of 61.6.
