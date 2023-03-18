The Denver Nuggets (47-23) play the New York Knicks (41-30) on March 18, 2023. The matchup airs on MSG and ALT2.

Nuggets vs. Knicks Game Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: Altitude Sports

Nuggets Stats Insights

This season, the Nuggets have a 50.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.3% higher than the 45.5% of shots the Knicks' opponents have knocked down.

Denver is 46-16 when it shoots higher than 45.5% from the field.

The Nuggets are the 17th best rebounding team in the league, the Knicks rank second.

The 116.9 points per game the Nuggets put up are only 4.6 more points than the Knicks give up (112.3).

Denver has a 42-5 record when scoring more than 112.3 points.

Nuggets Home & Away Comparison

When playing at home, the Nuggets are averaging 7.7 more points per game (120.6) than they are on the road (112.9).

Defensively Denver has played better in home games this year, giving up 110.1 points per game, compared to 116 away from home.

In home games, the Nuggets are draining 1.5 more treys per game (12.8) than on the road (11.3). They also sport a higher three-point percentage at home (40.4%) compared to when playing on the road (36.8%).

Nuggets Injuries