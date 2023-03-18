The Denver Nuggets (47-23) go head to head with the New York Knicks (41-30) at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, March 18, 2023. The matchup airs on MSG and ALT2.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Nuggets vs. Knicks matchup.

Nuggets vs. Knicks Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, March 18, 2023
  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: MSG and ALT2
  • Location: New York City, New York
  • Venue: Madison Square Garden

Nuggets vs. Knicks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Nuggets Moneyline Knicks Moneyline
DraftKings Nuggets (-2) - -130 +110 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Nuggets (-2.5) 230.5 -135 +110 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Nuggets (-2) 228.5 -130 +110 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Nuggets (-1.5) - -130 +110 Bet on this game with Tipico

Nuggets vs. Knicks Betting Trends

  • The Nuggets are outscoring opponents by 3.9 points per game with a +270 scoring differential overall. They put up 116.9 points per game (seventh in the NBA) and give up 113 per contest (13th in the league).
  • The Knicks outscore opponents by 2.8 points per game (posting 115.1 points per game, 14th in league, and allowing 112.3 per contest, eighth in NBA) and have a +202 scoring differential.
  • Denver is 37-31-2 ATS this season.
  • New York has put together a 40-30-1 ATS record so far this season.

Nuggets and Knicks NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs
Nuggets +750 +320 -
Knicks +9000 +2800 -10000

