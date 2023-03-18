Having taken four straight, the Colorado Avalanche visit the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday, starting at 1:00 PM ET.

The Red Wings' game against the Avalanche can be watched on NHL Network, SN1, BSDET, and ALT, so tune in to catch the action.

Avalanche Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, SN1, BSDET, and ALT

NHL Network, SN1, BSDET, and ALT

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Avalanche vs. Red Wings Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 1/16/2023 Avalanche Red Wings 6-3 COL

Avalanche Stats & Trends

The Avalanche have conceded 187 total goals (2.8 per game), the seventh-fewest in league action.

The Avalanche rank 16th in the league with 216 goals scored (3.2 per game).

In their past 10 matchups, the Avalanche are 6-3-1 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive side, the Avalanche have allowed 30 goals (3.0 per game) over those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.8 goals-per-game average (38 total) during that time.

Avalanche Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Nathan MacKinnon 56 29 56 85 34 36 45.1% Mikko Rantanen 67 45 37 82 32 48 46.2% Cale Makar 54 16 42 58 47 49 - Artturi Lehkonen 62 20 29 49 12 24 17.4% J.T. Compher 67 14 29 43 17 23 48.8%

Red Wings Stats & Trends

The Red Wings give up 3.2 goals per game (216 in total), 17th in the NHL.

The Red Wings' 198 goals on the season (3.0 per game) rank them 23rd in the league.

In the past 10 games, the Red Wings are 2-7-1 (55.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Red Wings have allowed 36 goals (3.6 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have put up 21 goals during that span.

Red Wings Key Players