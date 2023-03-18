How to Watch the Avalanche vs. Red Wings Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 18
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 6:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Having taken four straight, the Colorado Avalanche visit the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday, starting at 1:00 PM ET.
The Red Wings' game against the Avalanche can be watched on NHL Network, SN1, BSDET, and ALT, so tune in to catch the action.
Avalanche Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network, SN1, BSDET, and ALT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
Avalanche vs. Red Wings Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|1/16/2023
|Avalanche
|Red Wings
|6-3 COL
Avalanche Stats & Trends
- The Avalanche have conceded 187 total goals (2.8 per game), the seventh-fewest in league action.
- The Avalanche rank 16th in the league with 216 goals scored (3.2 per game).
- In their past 10 matchups, the Avalanche are 6-3-1 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.
- Over on the defensive side, the Avalanche have allowed 30 goals (3.0 per game) over those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 3.8 goals-per-game average (38 total) during that time.
Avalanche Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Nathan MacKinnon
|56
|29
|56
|85
|34
|36
|45.1%
|Mikko Rantanen
|67
|45
|37
|82
|32
|48
|46.2%
|Cale Makar
|54
|16
|42
|58
|47
|49
|-
|Artturi Lehkonen
|62
|20
|29
|49
|12
|24
|17.4%
|J.T. Compher
|67
|14
|29
|43
|17
|23
|48.8%
Red Wings Stats & Trends
- The Red Wings give up 3.2 goals per game (216 in total), 17th in the NHL.
- The Red Wings' 198 goals on the season (3.0 per game) rank them 23rd in the league.
- In the past 10 games, the Red Wings are 2-7-1 (55.0% of possible points).
- Defensively, the Red Wings have allowed 36 goals (3.6 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have put up 21 goals during that span.
Red Wings Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Dylan Larkin
|66
|25
|39
|64
|38
|50
|54.1%
|David Perron
|67
|16
|25
|41
|29
|32
|18.2%
|Dominik Kubalik
|66
|18
|21
|39
|16
|11
|50%
|Andrew Copp
|67
|8
|30
|38
|36
|19
|48.5%
|Lucas Raymond
|59
|16
|21
|37
|23
|29
|31.3%
