The No. 8 USC Trojans (21-9) and the No. 9 South Dakota State Jackrabbits (28-5) meet on Friday to compete for a place in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The first round matchup tips off at 8:00 PM.

South Dakota State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, March 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia

Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia TV: ESPN

South Dakota State vs. USC Scoring Comparison

The Jackrabbits average 24.6 more points per game (79.4) than the Trojans give up to opponents (54.8).

South Dakota State is 25-3 when it scores more than 54.8 points.

USC is 21-5 when it allows fewer than 79.4 points.

The 64.4 points per game the Trojans score are only 4.1 more points than the Jackrabbits allow (60.3).

USC is 15-3 when scoring more than 60.3 points.

South Dakota State has a 19-2 record when giving up fewer than 64.4 points.

This season the Trojans are shooting 34.0% from the field, 5.1% lower than the Jackrabbits give up.

The Jackrabbits make 45.3% of their shots from the field, 7.9% higher than the Trojans' defensive field-goal percentage.

