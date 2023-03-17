The No. 8 USC Trojans (21-9) and the No. 9 South Dakota State Jackrabbits (28-5) meet on Friday to compete for a place in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The first round matchup tips off at 8:00 PM.

South Dakota State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

South Dakota State vs. USC Scoring Comparison

  • The Jackrabbits average 24.6 more points per game (79.4) than the Trojans give up to opponents (54.8).
  • South Dakota State is 25-3 when it scores more than 54.8 points.
  • USC is 21-5 when it allows fewer than 79.4 points.
  • The 64.4 points per game the Trojans score are only 4.1 more points than the Jackrabbits allow (60.3).
  • USC is 15-3 when scoring more than 60.3 points.
  • South Dakota State has a 19-2 record when giving up fewer than 64.4 points.
  • This season the Trojans are shooting 34.0% from the field, 5.1% lower than the Jackrabbits give up.
  • The Jackrabbits make 45.3% of their shots from the field, 7.9% higher than the Trojans' defensive field-goal percentage.

South Dakota State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
3/4/2023 St. Thomas W 87-59 Denny Sanford Premier Center
3/6/2023 Oral Roberts W 87-60 Denny Sanford Premier Center
3/7/2023 Omaha W 93-51 Denny Sanford Premier Center
3/17/2023 USC - Cassell Coliseum

