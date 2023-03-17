South Dakota State vs. USC Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 2:39 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Friday's contest at Cassell Coliseum has the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (28-5) taking on the USC Trojans (21-9) at 8:00 PM ET (on March 17). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 66-64 win for South Dakota State, so expect a competitive matchup.
The Jackrabbits won their most recent game 93-51 against Omaha on Tuesday.
South Dakota State vs. USC Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia
- How to Watch on TV: ESPNews
South Dakota State vs. USC Score Prediction
- Prediction: South Dakota State 66, USC 64
South Dakota State Schedule Analysis
- On November 21 versus the Louisville Cardinals, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 19) in our computer rankings, the Jackrabbits registered their signature win of the season, a 65-55 victory at a neutral site.
- South Dakota State has tied for the 11th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the country (18).
South Dakota State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 65-55 over Louisville (No. 19) on November 21
- 63-62 at home over Mississippi State (No. 46) on November 14
- 80-69 at home over Northern Iowa (No. 50) on December 3
- 82-78 over Kansas State (No. 74) on December 10
- 75-57 on the road over North Dakota (No. 171) on February 2
South Dakota State Performance Insights
- The Jackrabbits put up 79.4 points per game (11th in college basketball) while allowing 60.3 per contest (78th in college basketball). They have a +629 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 19.1 points per game.
- South Dakota State scores more in conference action (85.4 points per game) than overall (79.4).
- In 2022-23 the Jackrabbits are averaging 13.1 more points per game at home (86.6) than away (73.5).
- In 2022-23 South Dakota State is conceding 1.6 more points per game at home (60.6) than on the road (59).
- While the Jackrabbits are putting up 79.4 points per game in 2022-23, they have improved that mark in their previous 10 games, amassing 85 a contest.
