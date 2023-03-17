The No. 8 Memphis Tigers (26-8) and the No. 9 Florida Atlantic Owls (31-3) square off on Friday for a spot in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The first-round matchup begins at 9:20 PM.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Memphis vs. Florida Atlantic matchup.

Memphis vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info

  • When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 9:20 PM ET
  • Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio
  • How to Watch on TV: TNT

Memphis vs. Florida Atlantic Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Memphis Moneyline Florida Atlantic Moneyline
BetMGM Memphis (-1.5) 152.5 -135 +115 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Memphis (-2) 153 -135 +115 Bet on this game with DraftKings
PointsBet Memphis (-2.5) 150.5 -145 +125 Bet on this game with PointsBet

Memphis vs. Florida Atlantic Betting Trends

  • Memphis has compiled a 16-15-2 record against the spread this season.
  • In the Tigers' 33 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 18 times.
  • Florida Atlantic has covered 21 times in 32 games with a spread this year.
  • In the Owls' 32 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 16 times.

Memphis Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +8000
  • In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+8000), Memphis is 25th-best in college basketball. It is way higher than that, 17th-best, according to computer rankings.
  • In terms of their national championship odds, the Tigers have experienced the 63rd-biggest change this season, improving from +12000 at the beginning to +8000.
  • Memphis' chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 1.2%.

Florida Atlantic Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +20000
  • Based on its moneyline odds, Florida Atlantic has a 0.5% chance of winning the national championship.

