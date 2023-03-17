The No. 2 Iowa Hawkeyes (26-6) and the No. 15 SE Louisiana Lions (21-9) battle on Friday to compete for a place in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The first round matchup starts at 4:00 PM.

Iowa Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa TV: ESPN

Iowa vs. SE Louisiana Scoring Comparison

The Lions score 8.6 fewer points per game (62.7) than the Hawkeyes give up to opponents (71.3).

SE Louisiana is 7-0 when it scores more than 71.3 points.

Iowa's record is 10-0 when it allows fewer than 62.7 points.

The Hawkeyes average 33.0 more points per game (87.5) than the Lions give up (54.5).

Iowa is 23-6 when scoring more than 54.5 points.

When SE Louisiana allows fewer than 87.5 points, it is 19-8.

The Hawkeyes are making 50.9% of their shots from the field, 9.9% higher than the Lions allow to opponents (41.0%).

Iowa Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 3/3/2023 Purdue W 69-58 Target Center 3/4/2023 Maryland W 89-84 Target Center 3/5/2023 Ohio State W 105-72 Target Center 3/17/2023 SE Louisiana - Carver-Hawkeye Arena

SE Louisiana Schedule