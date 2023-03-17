The No. 6 Creighton Bluejays (21-12) face off against the No. 11 NC State Wolf Pack (23-10) in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday, tipping off at 4:00 PM.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Creighton vs. NC State matchup.

Creighton vs. NC State Game Info

  • When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
  • How to Watch on TV: TNT

Creighton vs. NC State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Creighton Moneyline NC State Moneyline
BetMGM Creighton (-5.5) 149.5 -225 +180 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Creighton (-5.5) 148 -225 +190 Bet on this game with DraftKings
PointsBet Creighton (-5) 147.5 -227 +185 Bet on this game with PointsBet

Creighton vs. NC State Betting Trends

  • Creighton has won 14 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 17 times.
  • So far this season, 13 out of the Bluejays' 31 games have hit the over.
  • NC State is 16-15-2 ATS this year.
  • The Wolf Pack and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 17 out of 33 times this season.

Creighton Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +4000
  • Creighton's national championship odds (+4000) place it 14th-best in the country, but according to computer rankings it is only 15th-best.
  • The Bluejays were +2500 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and have now dropped to +4000, which is the 69th-biggest change in the country.
  • The implied probability of Creighton winning the national championship, based on its +4000 moneyline odds, is 2.4%.

NC State Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +30000
  • The Wolf Pack have had the 58th-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +35000 at the start of the season to +30000.
  • NC State has a 0.3% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

