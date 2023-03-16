The top-seeded Alabama Crimson Tide (29-5) and the No. 16 Texas A&M-CC Islanders (24-10) will meet on Thursday to compete for a spot in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Alabama is favored by 24.5 points in the opening round matchup, which starts at 2:45 PM on CBS. Here are the insights you need when filling out your bracket for this 1-16 matchup. The matchup has an over/under of 155.5 points.

Alabama vs. Texas A&M-CC Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, March 16, 2023

Thursday, March 16, 2023 Time: 2:45 PM ET

2:45 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Birmingham, Alabama

Birmingham, Alabama Venue: Legacy Arena at BJCC

Favorite Spread Over/Under Alabama -24.5 155.5

Alabama vs Texas A&M-CC Betting Records & Stats

The Crimson Tide are 20-11-0 ATS this season.

Alabama has played as a favorite of -10000 or more once this season and won that game.

The implied probability of a win from the Crimson Tide, based on the moneyline, is 99%.

Texas A&M-CC's ATS record is 17-10-0 this season.

The Islanders have yet to play a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +2200.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Texas A&M-CC has a 4.3% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Alabama vs. Texas A&M-CC Over/Under Stats

Games Over 155.5 % of Games Over 155.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Alabama 8 25.8% 82.2 162.4 68.5 141 149.6 Texas A&M-CC 11 39.3% 80.2 162.4 72.5 141 147.1

Additional Alabama vs Texas A&M-CC Insights & Trends

Alabama is 5-5 against the spread and 8-2 overall over its past 10 contests.

The Crimson Tide have hit the over in four of their past 10 games.

Texas A&M-CC is 7-3 against the spread and 9-1 overall in its last 10 games.

Four of the Islanders' last 10 outings have hit the over.

The Crimson Tide average 82.2 points per game, 9.7 more points than the 72.5 the Islanders allow.

Alabama has a 16-5 record against the spread and a 23-1 record overall when scoring more than 72.5 points.

The Islanders score an average of 80.2 points per game, 11.7 more points than the 68.5 the Crimson Tide allow.

Texas A&M-CC has put together a 14-5 ATS record and a 19-4 overall record in games it scores more than 68.5 points.

Alabama vs. Texas A&M-CC Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 24.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Alabama 20-11-0 0-0 14-17-0 Texas A&M-CC 17-10-0 0-0 18-9-0

Alabama vs. Texas A&M-CC Home/Away Splits

Alabama Texas A&M-CC 15-0 Home Record 13-2 9-3 Away Record 7-7 9-4-0 Home ATS Record 8-3-0 6-6-0 Away ATS Record 6-6-0 89.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 87.9 73.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 72.7 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-3-0 4-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-5-0

