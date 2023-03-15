The Sacred Heart Pioneers (18-13) and the Southern Lady Jaguars (18-14) play with a place in the Round of 64 of the NCAA Tournament bracket on the line on Wednesday at Maples Pavilion, starting at 9:00 PM.

Sacred Heart vs. Southern Scoring Comparison

  • The Lady Jaguars put up an average of 57.8 points per game, only 0.8 fewer points than the 58.6 the Pioneers allow.
  • Southern is 11-0 when it scores more than 58.6 points.
  • Sacred Heart's record is 7-2 when it gives up fewer than 57.8 points.
  • The 62.9 points per game the Pioneers record are only 2.5 more points than the Lady Jaguars allow (60.4).
  • When Sacred Heart puts up more than 60.4 points, it is 14-5.
  • When Southern gives up fewer than 62.9 points, it is 13-4.

Sacred Heart Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
3/6/2023 LIU W 63-44 William H. Pitt Center
3/9/2023 Merrimack W 68-61 William H. Pitt Center
3/12/2023 @ Fairleigh Dickinson W 72-60 Rothman Center
3/15/2023 Southern - Maples Pavilion

Southern Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
3/9/2023 Prairie View A&M W 64-37 Bartow Arena
3/10/2023 Jackson State W 65-64 Bartow Arena
3/11/2023 UAPB W 62-53 Bartow Arena
3/15/2023 Sacred Heart - Maples Pavilion

