The Denver Nuggets (46-20) square off against the San Antonio Spurs (16-49) as heavy, 12.5-point favorites on Friday, March 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on BSSW and ALT. The matchup has an over/under of 235.5 points.

Nuggets vs. Spurs Odds & Info

When: Friday, March 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, March 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas

AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas TV: BSSW and ALT

Favorite Spread Over/Under Nuggets -12.5 235.5

Nuggets Betting Records & Stats

Denver and its opponents have scored more than 235.5 points in 20 of 66 games this season.

The average total in Denver's outings this year is 229.5, 6.0 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Nuggets have a 37-29-0 record against the spread this season.

This season, Denver has been favored 50 times and won 38, or 76%, of those games.

Denver has played as a favorite of -750 or more twice this season and won both games.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Nuggets have a 88.2% chance to win.

Nuggets vs. Spurs Over/Under Stats

Nuggets vs Spurs Total Facts Games Over 235.5 % of Games Over 235.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Nuggets 20 30.3% 116.8 228.9 112.7 235 230.1 Spurs 28 43.1% 112.1 228.9 122.3 235 232.6

Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends

The Nuggets have gone 8-2 over their last 10 contests, with a 7-3 record against the spread in that span.

The Nuggets have hit the over in five of their past 10 games.

Against the spread, Denver has played better at home, covering 22 times in 35 home games, and 15 times in 31 road games.

The 116.8 points per game the Nuggets record are 5.5 fewer points than the Spurs give up (122.3).

When Denver totals more than 122.3 points, it is 16-1 against the spread and 16-1 overall.

Nuggets vs. Spurs Betting Splits

Nuggets and Spurs Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 12.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Nuggets 37-29 1-1 32-34 Spurs 26-39 6-4 37-28

Nuggets vs. Spurs Point Insights

Scoring Insights Nuggets Spurs 116.8 Points Scored (PG) 112.1 7 NBA Rank (PPG) 24 16-1 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 17-12 16-1 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 10-19 112.7 Points Allowed (PG) 122.3 11 NBA Rank (PAPG) 30 26-9 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 14-5 29-6 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 13-6

