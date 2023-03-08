Wednesday's 9:00 PM ET game between the Denver Nuggets (46-19) and the Chicago Bulls (29-36) at Ball Arena features the Nuggets' Jamal Murray as a player to watch.

How to Watch Nuggets vs. Bulls

Game Day: Wednesday, March 8

Wednesday, March 8 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Arena: Ball Arena

Ball Arena Location: Denver, Colorado

Nuggets' Last Game

On Monday, in their most recent game, the Nuggets beat the Raptors 118-113. With 24 points, Murray was their leading scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jamal Murray 24 1 5 3 0 5 Michael Porter Jr. 20 5 0 1 0 4 Aaron Gordon 19 6 5 2 1 0

Nuggets Players to Watch

Jokic paces his squad in points (24.4), rebounds (11.8) and assists (10) per contest, shooting 63.4% from the field. At the other end, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Murray puts up 20.3 points, 4 rebounds and 6 assists per contest, shooting 45.8% from the field and 39.4% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game.

Aaron Gordon is averaging 16.9 points, 2.9 assists and 6.8 rebounds per contest.

Bruce Brown posts 11.2 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. At the other end, he delivers 1 steal and 0.6 blocked shots.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope posts 11.3 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest. At the other end, he puts up 1.4 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Nikola Jokic 22.8 14.3 8.9 0.7 0.7 0.6 Michael Porter Jr. 18.7 5.7 0.7 0.5 0.5 3.5 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope 11 2.3 3.9 1.6 0.8 1.3 Jamal Murray 12.3 1.9 4.5 1.1 0 2.2 Bruce Brown 10.9 3.7 2.5 0.9 0.4 1

