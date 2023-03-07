How to Watch the South Dakota State vs. Omaha Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the Summit Tournament Championship
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 10:12 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 1 seed South Dakota State Jackrabbits (27-5) will look to earn the Summit championship along with a guaranteed spot in the NCAA Tournament bracket when they play the No. 6 Omaha Mavericks (15-16) on Tuesday at 2:00 PM.
Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we provide all the details you need to know about how to watch this contest on fuboTV.
South Dakota State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls, South Dakota
- TV: ESPN
South Dakota State vs. Omaha Scoring Comparison
- The Mavericks score an average of 66.6 points per game, 6.0 more points than the 60.6 the Jackrabbits allow.
- Omaha is 10-10 when it scores more than 60.6 points.
- South Dakota State has a 19-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 66.6 points.
- The 79 points per game the Jackrabbits record are 9.1 more points than the Mavericks give up (69.9).
- When South Dakota State totals more than 69.9 points, it is 21-0.
- Omaha is 13-9 when allowing fewer than 79 points.
- This season the Jackrabbits are shooting 45.3% from the field, 11.5% lower than the Mavericks give up.
- The Mavericks' 31.6 shooting percentage is 7.5 lower than the Jackrabbits have conceded.
South Dakota State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/25/2023
|@ Oral Roberts
|W 92-67
|Mabee Center
|3/4/2023
|St. Thomas
|W 87-59
|Denny Sanford Premier Center
|3/6/2023
|Oral Roberts
|W 87-60
|Denny Sanford Premier Center
|3/7/2023
|Omaha
|-
|Denny Sanford Premier Center
