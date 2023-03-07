The No. 1 seed South Dakota State Jackrabbits (27-5) will look to earn the Summit championship along with a guaranteed spot in the NCAA Tournament bracket when they play the No. 6 Omaha Mavericks (15-16) on Tuesday at 2:00 PM.

Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we provide all the details you need to know about how to watch this contest on fuboTV.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

South Dakota State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls, South Dakota TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

South Dakota State vs. Omaha Scoring Comparison

The Mavericks score an average of 66.6 points per game, 6.0 more points than the 60.6 the Jackrabbits allow.

Omaha is 10-10 when it scores more than 60.6 points.

South Dakota State has a 19-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 66.6 points.

The 79 points per game the Jackrabbits record are 9.1 more points than the Mavericks give up (69.9).

When South Dakota State totals more than 69.9 points, it is 21-0.

Omaha is 13-9 when allowing fewer than 79 points.

This season the Jackrabbits are shooting 45.3% from the field, 11.5% lower than the Mavericks give up.

The Mavericks' 31.6 shooting percentage is 7.5 lower than the Jackrabbits have conceded.

South Dakota State Schedule