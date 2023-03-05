South Dakota vs. Oral Roberts Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - Summit Tournament
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 3:53 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Sunday's contest features the South Dakota Coyotes (14-15) and the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (11-18) facing off at Denny Sanford Premier Center in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 75-74 win for South Dakota according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 1:30 PM ET on March 5.
In their last time out, the Coyotes won on Saturday 74-73 against UMKC.
South Dakota vs. Oral Roberts Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET
- Where: Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls, South Dakota
South Dakota vs. Oral Roberts Score Prediction
- Prediction: South Dakota 75, Oral Roberts 74
South Dakota Schedule Analysis
- On November 20, the Coyotes picked up their signature win of the season, a 71-67 victory over the Saint Louis Billikens, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 139) in our computer rankings.
South Dakota 2022-23 Best Wins
- 79-67 at home over North Dakota (No. 162) on January 5
- 101-57 at home over Oral Roberts (No. 222) on December 21
- 77-63 on the road over Oral Roberts (No. 222) on February 23
- 58-56 on the road over St. Thomas (No. 227) on December 29
- 61-41 at home over Omaha (No. 264) on February 16
South Dakota Performance Insights
- The Coyotes are outscoring opponents by 1.6 points per game with a +46 scoring differential overall. They put up 69.8 points per game (95th in college basketball) and allow 68.2 per outing (280th in college basketball).
- South Dakota's offense has been better in Summit games this season, averaging 70.6 points per contest, compared to its season average of 69.8 PPG.
- Offensively, the Coyotes have played better at home this season, putting up 72.7 points per game, compared to 68.3 per game in road games.
- Defensively, South Dakota has been better in home games this year, ceding 64.4 points per game, compared to 71.7 away from home.
- The Coyotes' offense has been worse over their last 10 games, putting up 67.9 points a contest compared to the 69.8 they've averaged this season.
