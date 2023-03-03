Kentavious Caldwell-Pope's Denver Nuggets face the Memphis Grizzlies at 10:00 PM ET on Friday.

Caldwell-Pope put up 14 points, six assists and two steals in his last game, which ended in a 133-112 win against the Rockets.

We're going to look at Caldwell-Pope's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Prop Bets vs. the Grizzlies

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 11.5 11.1 Rebounds 2.5 2.9 2.3 Assists 2.5 2.4 3.1 PRA -- 16.8 16.5 PR 13.5 14.4 13.4 3PM 1.5 1.9 1.4



Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Insights vs. the Grizzlies

Caldwell-Pope has taken 8.5 shots per game this season and made 4.1 per game, which account for 9.4% and 8.8%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 15.1% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.9 per game.

Caldwell-Pope's opponents, the Grizzlies, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 20th in the NBA with 104.5 possessions per game, while his Nuggets rank 26th in possessions per game with 99.7.

The Grizzlies concede 111.6 points per game, sixth-ranked in the league.

Conceding 44.4 rebounds per game, the Grizzlies are the 22nd-ranked team in the league.

The Grizzlies are the 27th-ranked squad in the league, giving up 26.2 assists per contest.

Allowing 12.9 made 3-pointers per game, the Grizzlies are the 24th-ranked team in the NBA.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope vs. the Grizzlies

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/25/2023 27 11 1 1 0 1 1 12/20/2022 38 12 7 1 2 0 1

