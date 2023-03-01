The South Dakota State Jackrabbits (22-5) currently have the best odds in the Summit and the 44th-best odds among all college basketball teams to win the championship at the conclusion of the 2022-23 season, at +30000 on the moneyline.

The Jackrabbits host the Omaha Mavericks, beginning at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 18.

Jackrabbits NCAA Women's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds to Win the National Championship: +30000 (Bet $100 to win $30000)

South Dakota State Team Stats

This year, the Jackrabbits have a 12-1 record at home and a 7-2 record on the road while going 3-2 in neutral-site games.

South Dakota State is allowing 61.0 points per game this season (89th-ranked in college basketball), but it has really thrived on offense, averaging 77.3 points per game (25th-best).

South Dakota State Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 1-4 | Q2 Record: 3-1 | Q3 Record: 5-0 | Q4 Record: 13-0

1-4 | 3-1 | 5-0 | 13-0 South Dakota State has tied for the 42nd-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country (three).

South Dakota State has tied for the 19th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the nation (13).

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

