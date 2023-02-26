Michael Porter Jr. and his Denver Nuggets teammates take on the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday at 10:00 PM ET.

Porter, in his most recent showing, had five points in a 112-94 loss to the Grizzlies.

We're going to look at Porter's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Michael Porter Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Clippers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 16.5 16.8 18.7 Rebounds 5.5 5.3 4.0 Assists -- 1.0 0.8 PRA 22.5 23.1 23.5 PR 21.5 22.1 22.7 3PM 2.5 3.0 3.6



Michael Porter Jr. Insights vs. the Clippers

This season, Michael Porter Jr. has made 6.1 shots per game, which accounts for 10.1% of his team's total makes.

He's put up 7.3 threes per game, or 16.9% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Porter's opponents, the Clippers, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 100.7 possessions per game, while his Nuggets average 99.4 per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams.

On defense, the Clippers have conceded 112.2 points per game, which is ninth-best in the NBA.

Giving up 43.0 rebounds per contest, the Clippers are the 11th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Conceding 24.6 assists per contest, the Clippers are the 10th-ranked team in the league.

The Clippers are the 15th-ranked squad in the NBA at allowing threes, conceding 12.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Michael Porter Jr. vs. the Clippers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/13/2023 32 22 4 3 2 1 1 1/5/2023 22 10 5 0 1 0 0

