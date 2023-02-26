Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and his Denver Nuggets teammates take on the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday at 10:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on February 25, Caldwell-Pope posted 11 points in a 112-94 loss versus the Grizzlies.

With prop bets available for Caldwell-Pope, let's break down some stats and trends to assist you in making good selections.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Prop Bets vs. the Clippers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 11.5 12.2 Rebounds 2.5 3.0 2.9 Assists 2.5 2.4 2.8 PRA -- 16.9 17.9 PR 14.5 14.5 15.1 3PM 1.5 1.9 1.5



Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Insights vs. the Clippers

Caldwell-Pope is responsible for attempting 9.4% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 8.6 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 15.3% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.9 per game.

The Nuggets rank 27th in possessions per game with 99.4. His opponents, the Clippers, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 13th with 100.7 possessions per contest.

Allowing 112.2 points per game, the Clippers are the ninth-ranked team in the league on defense.

On the glass, the Clippers have allowed 43 rebounds per contest, which puts them 11th in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Clippers are 10th in the league, giving up 24.6 per contest.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Clippers have allowed 12.3 makes per game, 15th in the NBA.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope vs. the Clippers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/13/2023 31 14 2 2 3 1 2 1/5/2023 29 9 4 5 3 0 1 11/25/2022 31 6 0 1 1 0 1

