Saturday's contest between the South Dakota Coyotes (13-15) and the UMKC Kangaroos (7-21) at Swinney Recreation Center has a projected final score of 72-64 based on our computer prediction, with South Dakota taking home the win. Game time is at 3:00 PM ET on February 25.

The Coyotes head into this contest after a 77-63 victory over Oral Roberts on Thursday.

South Dakota vs. UMKC Game Info

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Swinney Recreation Center in Kansas City, Missouri

South Dakota vs. UMKC Score Prediction

Prediction: South Dakota 72, UMKC 64

South Dakota Schedule Analysis

The Coyotes beat the Saint Louis Billikens in a 71-67 win on November 20. It was their signature victory of the season.

The Kangaroos have tied for the 56th-most Quadrant 3 losses in the nation based on the RPI (six).

South Dakota 2022-23 Best Wins

79-67 at home over North Dakota (No. 157) on January 5

77-63 on the road over Oral Roberts (No. 222) on February 23

101-57 at home over Oral Roberts (No. 222) on December 21

58-56 on the road over St. Thomas (No. 236) on December 29

59-50 on the road over Denver (No. 266) on January 23

South Dakota Performance Insights