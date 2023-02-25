Saturday's game at Mabee Center has the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (24-5) squaring off against the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (11-17) at 3:00 PM ET (on February 25). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 85-66 victory for heavily favored South Dakota State.

The Jackrabbits are coming off of an 86-52 victory against UMKC in their most recent outing on Thursday.

South Dakota State vs. Oral Roberts Game Info

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Mabee Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma

South Dakota State vs. Oral Roberts Score Prediction

Prediction: South Dakota State 85, Oral Roberts 66

South Dakota State Schedule Analysis

On November 21 against the Louisville Cardinals, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 30) in our computer rankings, the Jackrabbits claimed their best win of the season, a 65-55 victory at a neutral site.

South Dakota State has tied for the 16th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the country (14).

South Dakota State 2022-23 Best Wins

63-62 at home over Mississippi State (No. 44) on November 14

80-69 at home over Northern Iowa (No. 54) on December 3

82-78 over Kansas State (No. 63) on December 10

75-57 on the road over North Dakota (No. 157) on February 2

105-72 at home over North Dakota (No. 157) on January 7

South Dakota State Performance Insights