South Dakota State vs. Oral Roberts Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 25
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 7:44 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's game at Mabee Center has the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (24-5) squaring off against the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (11-17) at 3:00 PM ET (on February 25). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 85-66 victory for heavily favored South Dakota State.
The Jackrabbits are coming off of an 86-52 victory against UMKC in their most recent outing on Thursday.
South Dakota State vs. Oral Roberts Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Mabee Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma
South Dakota State vs. Oral Roberts Score Prediction
- Prediction: South Dakota State 85, Oral Roberts 66
South Dakota State Schedule Analysis
- On November 21 against the Louisville Cardinals, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 30) in our computer rankings, the Jackrabbits claimed their best win of the season, a 65-55 victory at a neutral site.
- South Dakota State has tied for the 16th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the country (14).
South Dakota State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 63-62 at home over Mississippi State (No. 44) on November 14
- 80-69 at home over Northern Iowa (No. 54) on December 3
- 82-78 over Kansas State (No. 63) on December 10
- 75-57 on the road over North Dakota (No. 157) on February 2
- 105-72 at home over North Dakota (No. 157) on January 7
South Dakota State Performance Insights
- The Jackrabbits have a +507 scoring differential, topping opponents by 17.5 points per game. They're putting up 78 points per game, 19th in college basketball, and are allowing 60.5 per contest to rank 75th in college basketball.
- In conference play, South Dakota State is putting up more points (85 per game) than it is overall (78) in 2022-23.
- At home, the Jackrabbits average 86.6 points per game. Away, they average 71.7.
- South Dakota State allows 60.6 points per game at home, and 58.2 away.
- While the Jackrabbits are averaging 78 points per game in 2022-23, they have bettered that mark over their past 10 games, producing 81.3 a contest.
