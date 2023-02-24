How to Watch the Avalanche vs. Jets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 24
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 11:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Winnipeg Jets (35-22-1) host the Colorado Avalanche (31-19-5) -- who've won three straight -- on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.
You can tune in to ESPN+, TSN3, and ALT to watch as the Jets and the Avalanche hit the ice.
Jets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Friday, February 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, TSN3, and ALT
- Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba
Avalanche vs. Jets Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|11/29/2022
|Jets
|Avalanche
|5-0 WPG
|10/19/2022
|Avalanche
|Jets
|4-3 (F/OT) WPG
Avalanche Stats & Trends
- The Avalanche's total of 152 goals allowed (2.8 per game) is fifth in the NHL.
- The Avalanche have 169 goals this season (3.1 per game), 24th in the league.
- In the last 10 contests, the Avalanche are 6-2-2 (70.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive side, the Avalanche have allowed 2.9 goals per game (29 total) in those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 3.2 goals per game (32 total) during that stretch.
Avalanche Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Nathan MacKinnon
|44
|19
|48
|67
|29
|30
|45.9%
|Mikko Rantanen
|55
|36
|30
|66
|25
|37
|45.9%
|Cale Makar
|46
|13
|32
|45
|40
|43
|-
|J.T. Compher
|55
|11
|27
|38
|15
|20
|48.2%
|Artturi Lehkonen
|52
|17
|21
|38
|8
|21
|14.3%
Jets Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Jets have been one of the stingiest units in NHL play, allowing 150 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank fourth.
- The Jets' 180 total goals (3.1 per game) rank 17th in the NHL.
- Over the past 10 games, the Jets have earned 70.0% of the possible points with a 4-6-0 record.
- On the defensive end, the Jets have allowed 2.2 goals per game (22 total) over those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 2.1 goals-per-game average (21 total) over that time.
Jets Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Kyle Connor
|58
|26
|40
|66
|29
|28
|25%
|Joshua Morrissey
|58
|11
|47
|58
|45
|22
|-
|Pierre-Luc Dubois
|58
|24
|31
|55
|37
|31
|49.5%
|Mark Scheifele
|58
|34
|18
|52
|31
|42
|47.8%
|Blake Wheeler
|49
|15
|27
|42
|16
|32
|48.8%
