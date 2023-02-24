The Winnipeg Jets (35-22-1) host the Colorado Avalanche (31-19-5) -- who've won three straight -- on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

You can tune in to ESPN+, TSN3, and ALT to watch as the Jets and the Avalanche hit the ice.

Jets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Friday, February 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+, TSN3, and ALT

Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

Avalanche vs. Jets Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/29/2022 Jets Avalanche 5-0 WPG 10/19/2022 Avalanche Jets 4-3 (F/OT) WPG

Avalanche Stats & Trends

The Avalanche's total of 152 goals allowed (2.8 per game) is fifth in the NHL.

The Avalanche have 169 goals this season (3.1 per game), 24th in the league.

In the last 10 contests, the Avalanche are 6-2-2 (70.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive side, the Avalanche have allowed 2.9 goals per game (29 total) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.2 goals per game (32 total) during that stretch.

Avalanche Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Nathan MacKinnon 44 19 48 67 29 30 45.9% Mikko Rantanen 55 36 30 66 25 37 45.9% Cale Makar 46 13 32 45 40 43 - J.T. Compher 55 11 27 38 15 20 48.2% Artturi Lehkonen 52 17 21 38 8 21 14.3%

Jets Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Jets have been one of the stingiest units in NHL play, allowing 150 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank fourth.

The Jets' 180 total goals (3.1 per game) rank 17th in the NHL.

Over the past 10 games, the Jets have earned 70.0% of the possible points with a 4-6-0 record.

On the defensive end, the Jets have allowed 2.2 goals per game (22 total) over those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 2.1 goals-per-game average (21 total) over that time.

Jets Key Players