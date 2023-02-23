On Thursday, February 23, 2023 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, the Denver Nuggets (41-18) will attempt to continue a three-game winning streak when hitting the road against the Cleveland Cavaliers (38-23). It airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSOH and ALT.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Cavaliers vs. Nuggets matchup.

Nuggets vs. Cavaliers Game Info

Date: Thursday, February 23, 2023

Thursday, February 23, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSOH and ALT

BSOH and ALT Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Nuggets vs. Cavaliers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Nuggets vs. Cavaliers Betting Trends

The Cavaliers' +343 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 5.7 points per game) is a result of scoring 111.8 points per game (26th in the NBA) while allowing 106.1 per contest (first in the league).

The Nuggets put up 117.1 points per game (sixth in league) while allowing 112.7 per outing (13th in NBA). They have a +257 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 4.4 points per game.

The two teams combine to score 228.9 points per game, 6.9 more points than this matchup's point total.

Opponents of these teams combine to score 218.8 points per game, 3.2 fewer points than this contest's over/under.

Cleveland is 32-27-2 ATS this season.

Denver has compiled a 32-25-2 ATS record so far this year.

Nuggets Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Jamal Murray 21.5 -125 20.2 Michael Porter Jr. 16.5 -105 16.8 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope 9.5 -120 11.4

Want to place a bet on a player prop for Michael Porter Jr. or another Nuggets player? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Nuggets and Cavaliers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Nuggets +750 +390 - Cavaliers +3000 +1100 -

Looking to place a futures bet on the Nuggets? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.