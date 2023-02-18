South Dakota State vs. Omaha Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 18
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 3:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's game that pits the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (22-5) versus the Omaha Mavericks (12-15) at Frost Arena is expected to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 83-54 in favor of South Dakota State, who is heavy favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on February 18.
In their last time out, the Jackrabbits won on Thursday 82-34 over Denver.
South Dakota State vs. Omaha Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Frost Arena in Brookings, South Dakota
South Dakota State vs. Omaha Score Prediction
- Prediction: South Dakota State 83, Omaha 54
South Dakota State Schedule Analysis
- On November 21 against the Louisville Cardinals, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 35) in our computer rankings, the Jackrabbits claimed their signature win of the season, a 65-55 victory at a neutral site.
- South Dakota State has three wins against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 42nd-most in Division 1.
- When facing Quadrant 4 teams, South Dakota State is 13-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 18th-most wins.
South Dakota State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 63-62 at home over Mississippi State (No. 49) on November 14
- 80-69 at home over Northern Iowa (No. 52) on December 3
- 82-78 over Kansas State (No. 61) on December 10
- 75-56 over Rutgers (No. 164) on November 20
- 75-57 on the road over North Dakota (No. 168) on February 2
South Dakota State Performance Insights
- The Jackrabbits average 77.3 points per game (25th in college basketball) while allowing 61 per outing (89th in college basketball). They have a +440 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 16.3 points per game.
- South Dakota State's offense has been more effective in Summit games this year, putting up 84.8 points per contest, compared to its season average of 77.3 PPG.
- The Jackrabbits are posting 86.6 points per game this year at home, which is 16.5 more points than they're averaging when playing on the road (70.1).
- Defensively South Dakota State has been worse at home this year, surrendering 61.2 points per game, compared to 58.9 in away games.
- The Jackrabbits have been racking up 86.3 points per game in their last 10 appearances, an average that's significantly higher than the 77.3 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
