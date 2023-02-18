South Dakota vs. Denver Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 18
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 3:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's contest at Sanford Coyote Sports Center has the South Dakota Coyotes (12-14) matching up with the Denver Pioneers (11-16) at 2:00 PM ET on February 18. Our computer prediction projects a 72-63 win for South Dakota, who are favored by our model.
The Coyotes are coming off of a 61-41 win over Omaha in their most recent game on Thursday.
South Dakota vs. Denver Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Sanford Coyote Sports Center in Vermillion, South Dakota
South Dakota vs. Denver Score Prediction
- Prediction: South Dakota 72, Denver 63
South Dakota Schedule Analysis
- As far as their best win this season, the Coyotes beat the Saint Louis Billikens on the road on November 20 by a score of 71-67.
South Dakota 2022-23 Best Wins
- 79-67 at home over North Dakota (No. 168) on January 5
- 101-57 at home over Oral Roberts (No. 208) on December 21
- 58-56 on the road over St. Thomas (No. 234) on December 29
- 70-63 on the road over Omaha (No. 267) on January 21
- 61-41 at home over Omaha (No. 267) on February 16
South Dakota Performance Insights
- The Coyotes outscore opponents by 1.4 points per game (scoring 69.2 points per game to rank 106th in college basketball while giving up 67.8 per outing to rank 263rd in college basketball) and have a +36 scoring differential overall.
- South Dakota's offense has been more effective in Summit games this season, scoring 69.7 points per contest, compared to its season average of 69.2 PPG.
- The Coyotes score 72.6 points per game at home, compared to 66.8 points per game away from home, a difference of 5.8 points per contest.
- When playing at home, South Dakota is allowing 9.0 fewer points per game (63.4) than in road games (72.4).
- The Coyotes' offense has been less effective over their last 10 games, putting up 65.9 points a contest compared to the 69.2 they've averaged this season.
