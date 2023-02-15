The Denver Nuggets (40-18) are 7-point favorites as they look to continue a four-game home winning streak when they host the Dallas Mavericks (31-28) on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at Ball Arena. The matchup airs at 9:00 PM ET on ALT and BSSW.

Nuggets vs. Mavericks Game Info & Odds

  • Date: Wednesday, February 15, 2023
  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: ALT and BSSW
  • Location: Denver, Colorado
  • Venue: Ball Arena

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Nuggets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Nuggets vs. Mavericks Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Nuggets 117 - Mavericks 111

Spread & Total Prediction for Nuggets vs. Mavericks

  • Pick ATS: Mavericks (+ 7)
  • The Nuggets have a 31-25-2 ATS record this season compared to the 21-35-3 mark from the Mavericks.
  • Denver (10-8-1) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 7 points or more this season (52.6%) than Dallas (4-2) does as a 7+-point underdog (66.7%).
  • Denver's games have gone over the total 48.3% of the time this season (28 out of 58), less often than Dallas' games have (33 out of 59).
  • As a moneyline favorite this season, the Nuggets are 33-11, while the Mavericks are 6-13 as moneyline underdogs.

Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Nuggets Performance Insights

  • Denver is sixth in the NBA with 117.1 points per game so far this season. At the other end, it ranks 13th with 112.8 points allowed per contest.
  • The Nuggets have been one of the top teams in the league in terms of assists, as they are delivering 29 per game (second-best in NBA).
  • The Nuggets are sinking 12.1 three-pointers per game this year (14th-ranked in NBA), and they own a 39.3% three-point percentage (best).
  • Denver has taken 64.3% two-pointers and 35.7% from three-point land this season. Of the team's buckets, 72.5% are two-pointers and 27.5% are three-pointers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.