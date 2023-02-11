The South Dakota State Jackrabbits (14-11, 9-4 Summit) aim to continue an eight-game home winning run when hosting the South Dakota Coyotes (11-14, 6-7 Summit) on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

South Dakota State vs. South Dakota Game Info

When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Frost Arena in Brookings, South Dakota

Frost Arena in Brookings, South Dakota TV: ESPN3

South Dakota State Stats Insights

The Jackrabbits are shooting 44.8% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points lower than the 45.2% the Coyotes allow to opponents.

In games South Dakota State shoots better than 45.2% from the field, it is 10-2 overall.

The Jackrabbits are the 301st ranked rebounding team in the country, the Coyotes rank 268th.

The Jackrabbits score 69.9 points per game, just 3.9 fewer points than the 73.8 the Coyotes allow.

South Dakota State is 7-2 when scoring more than 73.8 points.

South Dakota State Home & Away Comparison

South Dakota State is putting up 81.3 points per game this year in home games, which is 17.6 more points than it is averaging in road games (63.7).

At home, the Jackrabbits are allowing 1.5 fewer points per game (70.3) than in road games (71.8).

South Dakota State is draining 10.6 treys per game with a 43% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which is 4.4 more threes and 13.8% points better than it is averaging on the road (6.2 threes per game, 29.2% three-point percentage).

South Dakota State Schedule