How to Watch South Dakota State vs. South Dakota on TV or Live Stream - February 11
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 4:33 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
The South Dakota State Jackrabbits (14-11, 9-4 Summit) aim to continue an eight-game home winning run when hosting the South Dakota Coyotes (11-14, 6-7 Summit) on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.
In the article below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game on fuboTV.
South Dakota State vs. South Dakota Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Frost Arena in Brookings, South Dakota
- TV: ESPN3
South Dakota State Stats Insights
- The Jackrabbits are shooting 44.8% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points lower than the 45.2% the Coyotes allow to opponents.
- In games South Dakota State shoots better than 45.2% from the field, it is 10-2 overall.
- The Jackrabbits are the 301st ranked rebounding team in the country, the Coyotes rank 268th.
- The Jackrabbits score 69.9 points per game, just 3.9 fewer points than the 73.8 the Coyotes allow.
- South Dakota State is 7-2 when scoring more than 73.8 points.
South Dakota State Home & Away Comparison
- South Dakota State is putting up 81.3 points per game this year in home games, which is 17.6 more points than it is averaging in road games (63.7).
- At home, the Jackrabbits are allowing 1.5 fewer points per game (70.3) than in road games (71.8).
- South Dakota State is draining 10.6 treys per game with a 43% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which is 4.4 more threes and 13.8% points better than it is averaging on the road (6.2 threes per game, 29.2% three-point percentage).
South Dakota State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|1/30/2023
|@ UMKC
|W 67-66
|Swinney Recreation Center
|2/2/2023
|North Dakota
|W 96-73
|Frost Arena
|2/4/2023
|North Dakota State
|W 90-85
|Frost Arena
|2/11/2023
|South Dakota
|-
|Frost Arena
|2/16/2023
|@ Denver
|-
|Magness Arena
|2/18/2023
|@ Omaha
|-
|Baxter Arena
