Saturday's contest at Sanford Coyote Sports Center has the South Dakota Coyotes (11-13) matching up with the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (20-5) at 2:00 PM (on February 11). Our computer prediction projects a 65-62 victory for South Dakota, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

In their most recent outing on Saturday, the Jackrabbits earned an 82-54 victory over North Dakota State.

South Dakota State vs. South Dakota Game Info

When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Sanford Coyote Sports Center in Vermillion, South Dakota

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

South Dakota State vs. South Dakota Score Prediction

Prediction: South Dakota 65, South Dakota State 62

South Dakota State Schedule Analysis

The Jackrabbits defeated the Louisville Cardinals (No. 5 in our computer rankings) in a 65-55 win on November 21 -- their signature win of the season.

Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Jackrabbits are 3-4 (.429%) -- tied for the 34th-most wins.

South Dakota State has tied for the 35th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the country (nine).

South Dakota State 2022-23 Best Wins

118-59 at home over South Dakota (No. 17) on January 14

82-78 over Kansas State (No. 42) on December 10

80-69 at home over Northern Iowa (No. 56) on December 3

63-62 at home over Mississippi State (No. 74) on November 14

86-54 at home over UMKC (No. 118) on December 21

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

South Dakota State Performance Insights