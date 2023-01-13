Check Out The Good Things The SD Lottery Funds

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of South Dakota Lottery and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about South Dakota Lottery, visit https://lottery.sd.gov/

You’ve probably heard that the South Dakota Lottery gives money back to the state every year. But do you know how much? Do you know where it goes? Well, you’re about to find out!

49 MILLION PENNIES DAILY

On average, the Lottery gives $491 K per day back to South Dakota. That’s over 49 million pennies daily. So, what can you do with 49 million pennies per day? You could stack them 47 miles high. You could lay them end-to-end from Mount Rushmore to Sioux Falls and halfway back again. Or you could use them to improve South Dakota schools, natural resources and more.

EDUCATION

Each year, nearly half of the Lottery’s net income is used to support local K-12 schools, state universities and technical institutes.

NATURAL RESOURCES

The Lottery provides millions of dollars per year to the Capital Construction Fund which funds water improvement projects and natural resource development.

ROADS AND BRIDGES

Revenue provided by the Lottery to the Capital Construction Fund is also used for state highways and bridges and to support the production of ethanol fuel.

GOOD FOR SD

Almost 95 cents of every dollar the Lottery earns goes back to South Dakota. So, every time

you play, you’re helping the state. In fact, the Lottery has provided over $3.41 billion to support education, develop natural resources, lower property taxes and provide problem gambling treatment services since 1987. That’s over $380,000 for every single person in the state since the Lottery sold its first scratch ticket.

GOOD FOR SOUTH DAKOTA. FUN FOR SOUTH DAKOTANS. THE SOUTH DAKOTA LOTTERY IS GOOD FUN.