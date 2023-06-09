Top 9 Upcoming Sioux Falls Events & Festivals

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Experience Sioux Falls and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Experience Sioux Falls, visit https://www.experiencesiouxfalls.com/.

1. 605 Summer Classic If you’re a fan of craft beer then you need to be in Sioux Falls on June 24 for the 14th Annual 605 Summer Classic. Enjoy beer samples from nearly 20 South Dakota breweries. Live music and games will also be on hand to enhance your experience.

2. Eastbank Block Parties Mark your calendars for the first Friday of July and August for the Eastbank Block Parties in downtown Sioux Falls. Your evenings will be filled with a buzz of excitement and activity at 8th & Railroad Center. Eastbank Block Parties are always a few favorite events among Sioux Falls locals. Come see why for yourself!

3. Hot Classics Night Make plans to see a wide range of classic cars during the 6th Annual Hot Classics Night on July 22. Taking place at Nyberg’s Ace in downtown Sioux Falls, this car show will feature some of the most iconic rides in history, in addition to live music, food trucks, and more.

4. Sioux Falls Airshow The Sioux Falls Airshow is a can’t-miss event this summer! Held only every couple of years, the Airshow will bring two days of entertainment, July 29-30. This free event will feature the USAF Thunderbirds performing stunts in the sky, in addition to plenty of other things to see and do.

5. Sioux Empire Fair Take a spin on the Ferris wheel during the 84th Annual Sioux Empire Fair, August 4-12. Partake in some of your favorite fair games, and don’t forget to get yourself a corndog, turkey leg, fried Oreo, or one of the many other traditional fair foods. Grandstand entertainment this year includes Brothers Osborne, Hairball, Whiskey Myers, and more.

6. Downtown Riverfest Join the fun at the 10th Annual Downtown Riverfest on August 19 at Fawick Park. This party next to the Big Sioux River will feature performances from several artists, activities, and of course, food and drink vendors.

7. That Sounds Decent That Sounds Decent is a free one-day music festival with performances by eight artists throughout the evening on August 26 at 8th & Railroad Center. The event will also include food trucks, drinks, and even a pop-up skatepark.

8. Sidewalk Arts Festival Celebrate the 60th edition of Sidewalk Arts Festival on September 9 outside the Washington Pavilion. Walk the streets and shop from over 200 vendors selling paintings, photographs, pottery, and plenty of other hand-made crafts and décor.

9. Sanford International The PGA TOUR Champions comes to Sioux Falls September 14-17 for the Sanford International at Minnehaha Country Club. See these greats compete for the top prize. Past champions include Steve Stricker, Darren Clarke, Miguel Angel Jiménez, and Rocco Mediate.

This is just a sampling of events, but there’s always so much going on in Sioux Falls. Discover more events with our full calendar.