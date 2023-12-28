Health On Cloud Expands Global Presence with Innovative Metaverse Medical Platform

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Health On Cloud, an innovator in advanced healthcare solutions, is excited to announce the global expansion of its revolutionary metaverse medical consultation platform, CURISALL, along with its medical education platform, MEDTIS. This expansion is scheduled to launch in Kazakhstan, Colombia, and several other Latin American countries in 2024, marking a strategic move that underscores the company's commitment to harnessing metaverse technology for remote medical and educational services.

Metaverse medical consultation platform, CURISALL (PRNewswire)

Mike Dowding, Chief Innovation Officer (CIO) of Health On Cloud, expressed enthusiasm for the initiative, stating, "Leveraging metaverse technology for remote medical and educational services holds tremendous potential, particularly in rural communities of developing countries with limited access to high-quality healthcare services."

Health On Cloud is focused on deploying a globally connected Virtual University Hospital consisting of (i) Meta-Versity; and (ii) Cloud Hospital. In line with WHO's vision, Health On Cloud envisions creating a world where no one is excluded from medical services.

To achieve this goal, HOC is utilizing its technologies to introduce state-of-the-art digital healthcare solutions to several countries, notably Colombia. HOC intends to sequentially introduce the CLOUD HOSPITAL and META-VERSITY in Colombia as part of a collaborative Feasibility Study involving local leading medical institutions and global industry partners. The aim is to ensure the health of the country's citizens and enhance its healthcare capabilities, thereby contributing to the country's long-term well-being. Additionally, by collecting medical data through remote consultations, Health On Cloud aims to contribute to the latest advancements in healthcare technology.

This study aims to extend beyond Colombia and expand sequentially into neighboring countries. After Colombia, the introduction of Digital Healthcare Solutions is being considered in other Latin American countries, which are relatively geographically limited by the Amazon jungle.

Furthermore, Health On Cloud will extend its impact through MEDTIS, a cloud-based educational platform offering specialized courses in oncology, cardiology, and neuroscience. Leveraging extended reality technology, the platform also provides virtual reality medical training for healthcare professionals.

The initiative marks a significant step towards creating a world where basic medical services are accessible to everyone. Health On Cloud aims to pioneer the integration of the metaverse and healthcare on an international scale to provide an opportunity for individuals worldwide to receive top-notch medical treatment from leading professionals by merging the metaverse with healthcare.

To expedite this initiative, Dr. Sanghoon Jheon, the president of the Asian Society of Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgery, founded the Smart Hospital Alliance committed to advancing global medical accessibility, education, patient safety, and customer satisfaction through the adoption of ICT and metaverse technologies. Notable participants include Seoul National University Hospital Group and Asan Medical Center in South Korea, as well as leading institutions in the UK, Singapore, and the USA, such as the Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust. As a pivotal member of the Smart Hospital Alliance (SHA), Health On Cloud is dedicated to fostering the progression of healthcare through technology and international partnerships.

"Beyond remote consultations, personalized medical advice, and innovative educational initiatives, Health On Cloud is committed to supporting transformative projects in simulation centers, advancing research in tropical disease genomics, and pioneering early cancer detection. This underscores our dedication to fostering a healthier and more connected world," concluded Tim Jheon.

Health On Cloud Expands Global Presence with Innovative Metaverse Medical Platform (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Health On Cloud