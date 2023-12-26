ASI Selects The Stanley Quencher As Its 2023 "Product of the Year"

TREVOSE, Pa., Dec. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Advertising Specialty Institute® (ASI), the foremost research authority in the $25.8 billion promotional products industry, has officially crowned the Stanley Quencher as its coveted "Product of the Year" for 2023.

ASI's 2023 Product of the Year (PRNewswire)

"The Stanley Quencher's runaway success is an example of the shrinking gap between promo and retail," says CJ Mittica

The 40-oz. Quencher H2.0 FlowState tumbler rapidly emerged as the pinnacle of drinkware trends, seizing the spotlight as a viral TikTok sensation. Garnering hundreds of millions of views under the hashtags #StanleyTumbler and #StanleyCup, the Quencher became a must-have status symbol in both retail and promo markets, popular for corporate gifting and team incentives, particularly among women.

"The Stanley Quencher is a slam-dunk choice, as well as the exclamation point to drinkware's incredible run this past decade," said ASI's C.J. Mittica. "Its runaway success is a high-profile example of the shrinking gap between promo and retail."

Promo products – a.k.a. swag (Stuff.We.All.Get) – are items imprinted with logos or slogans to market a company, organization, product, service, achievement or event, and typically given away for free.

In a surprising turn of events, the Stanley Quencher, first introduced by Stanley in 2016, helped the company experience a resurgence over a century in the making. Originally known for its classic steel vacuum bottles, Stanley's strategic shift towards trendy drinkware, led by President Terence Reilly, propelled the Quencher into unprecedented success.

The $50 Quencher defied expectations, transcending recession fears and budget constraints to become a cultural phenomenon, exemplified by consumers camping outside Starbucks locations for the special-edition Stanley x Starbucks style.

The Quencher's impact reverberated across the promo products industry, with supplier partners like HPG, Starline USA and PCNA actively working to meet soaring demand. ASI's ESP search engine data indicates a 4,500% increase in searches for Stanley through November 2023 compared to 2022.

"This has been unlike anything we've ever seen," said Liz Haesler, PCNA's chief merchandising officer. "I've never seen passion and enthusiasm for a brand like this before."

Promo drinkware overall is on a hot streak, nearly doubling its market share since 2008, with drinkware in 2022 accounting for almost 10% of all promo products' revenue with nearly $2.6 billion in sales.

