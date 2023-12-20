CellFE Announces January 2024 Conference Presentations

ALAMEDA, Calif., Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CellFE Inc., a life sciences tools company commercializing a microfluidics-based cellular engineering platform, today announced its CEO Alla Zamarayeva, PhD, will be presenting at two conferences in January.

Conference: Biotech Showcase 2024

Date: Tuesday, Jan 9, 2024, at 3:15pm PT

Location: Franciscan C (Ballroom Level)

Hilton San Francisco - Union Square

Conference: Advanced Therapies Week

Presentation: A Novel, Microfluidics Approach to Advance Innovative Cell Therapy Manufacturing

Date: Thursday, Jan 18, 2024, at 12:00pm ET

Location: Innovation Zone at the Miami Beach Convention Center

Miami, FL

Roundtable: Unlocking Deep Tech for Cell and Gene Therapy at the Point of Care

Date: Thursday, Jan 18, 2024, at 11:00am ET

Location: Innovation Zone at the Miami Beach Convention Center

Miami, FL

About CellFE Inc.

CellFE, a cutting-edge microfluidics company, is transforming the development and manufacturing of lifesaving cell therapies to make them more accessible to patients. The Company's microfluidic-based cell engineering platform offers unmatched cell health and the highest payload delivery, streamlined scalability, and automated workflows. Benefits of the CellFE platform include increased cell yield and reduced expansion times, drastically reducing both vein-to-vein times and manufacturing costs currently associated with advanced cell therapies. CellFE is committed to enabling their partners' success through close collaborations designed to solve the challenges associated with the development and manufacturing of next-generation cell therapies.

https://www.cellfebiotech.com/

