Tru Earth Donates $2M Worth of Everyday Essentials to Communities in Need This Holiday Season

Donations reach homeless moms, pregnant women and families facing food insecurity across the US and Canada.

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Tru Earth announced a two-fold donation totaling $2M CAD worth of everyday essentials to the Homeless Prenatal Program (HPP) in San Francisco and the Greater Vancouver Food Bank in Canada. The assortment of products, which include reusable shopping bags, lunch kits and beeswax wraps, among other items, will benefit homeless mothers, pregnant women and families facing food insecurity served by the two organizations.

"At Tru Earth, we believe in clean giving, which means identifying unmet needs, including the people most impacted, and striving to be a part of the solution, giving with an open heart and no expectation of anything in return," said Brad Liski, chief executive officer of Tru Earth. "There is unfortunately an increasing need to support our neighbors in need across North America, and beyond. We hope other businesses will follow our lead in giving to these communities."

Tru Earth's clean giving model doesn't stop after the holidays. Giving to in-need communities is rooted in the organization's critical cause year-round and layered into its business model which equally prioritizes social good, environmentalism and capitalism. Tru Earth began donating its laundry eco-strips® locally at the height of COVID-19. Today, the innovative B Corp has donated 34 million eco-strips®, or loads of laundry, to organizations fighting poverty across North America and around the world. HPP is a standing partner of Tru Earth's global donation program.

"The homelessness crisis in our city is more urgent than ever, and every action neighbors, organizations and companies can take helps," said Shellena Eskridge, executive director of HPP. "We are thrilled and grateful to receive this donation from Tru Earth, which will help our client base worry about one less thing this holiday season."

Tru Earth's donation to the Greater Vancouver Food Bank kicked off the first of many recurring donations between the organizations, and the two are excited to continue fostering a strong partnership to support the Vancouver community.

"For those struggling right now, access to these types of 'extra' products helps boost resources and ease the day-to-day burden," said Cynthia Boulter, COO of the Greater Vancouver Food Bank. "We are extremely grateful for Tru Earth's donation and know these products will help restore a bit of normalcy in the everyday lives of the people we serve."

Tru Earth is founded on the belief that business should be a force for good. Its leadership team is urging other businesses to think beyond monetary support and consider providing quality, in-kind solutions that address unmet societal needs.

"The holiday season is a great time to kick off giving, but these issues affecting San Francisco and Vancouver communities don't stop after the holidays," said Liski.

For business leaders wanting to give, but unsure where to start, please reach out to donations@tru.earth to collaborate.

